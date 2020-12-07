MCSO: Three arrested after theft of utility trailer

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say three people were arrested after a theft of a utility trailer loaded with vinyl siding.

The victim told authorities the suspects were trying to take the trailer so he blocked them in. The victim says the suspects then rammed his truck and left the scene. Deputies say this happened last month.

On December 1, 42-year-old Eric Shane Covington, 41-year-old Tonya Lee Covington, and 51-year-old Toni Branham were arrested.

All three were booked in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

