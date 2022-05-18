(WEHT) – Mead Johnson’s parent company, Reckitt Beckiser, sent a statement detailing recent actions it says it has taken to boost formula production.

Reckitt Beckiser says these actions include running factories 24/7, shipping over 30 percent more product and sending out trucks packed with as much formula as possible. The company says it is working with retail partners and leaders in Washington to get products to parents faster.

The statement also says they are working in partnership with the FDA to identify other ways to help ensure parents have a steady supply of safe, high-quality formula.