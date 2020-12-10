Meal deliveries keep going in McLean Co. after Senior Services building fire

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – As the investigation of the fire at the McLean County Senior Services goes on, so does one of their programs impacted by Wednesday’s fire.

The Meals on Wheels program is still making deliveries, despite losing its building.

The fire took out the building where McLean County’s Meals on Wheels operated, but it didn’t stop the meals from getting to these seniors.

“I didn’t expect it because I knew what had happened down there and it was just devastating. I couldn’t believe it,” said Myrtle Parm of Sacramento.

“I wasn’t expecting one. I was really surprised to come out and see my basket,” added Myrtie Kimmel of Sacramento.

Senior Services workers and volunteers still delivered the meals to up to 127 area seniors who get food from the program, which was based out of the senior service building in Calhoun that burned down early Wednesday. Firefighters say the exact cause has yet to be determined, but there are no signs of foul play so far. Senior Services is temporarily running from the armory at Livermore City Hall.

“They were overwhelmed that they got the meals,” said Senior Services Director Scott Settle. He also says Canteen, an Owensboro-based vendor, plus other counties and senior centers, are helping with meals and replace supplies lost in the fire. They’re also talking with GRADD on getting grants to help rebuild their Calhoun headquarters.

“I’ve had so many calls from people, and support,” Settle said. “So many people wanting to volunteer and donate supplies. It’s just been overwhelming for the community here in McLean County to help out.”

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)