Media company to make documentary about Alma Randolph

(WEHT)– You may see a Kentucky native on the big screen in the near future. Brave Road Entertainment, a Los Angeles based company, is hoping to make a documentary about Alma Randolph.

The film would highlight Randolph’s life from her childhood in Beaver Dam to establishing the Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation in Owensboro.

Randolph’s foundation has hosted an annual back-to-school shopping trip to benefit underprivileged children since 1993. Since then, approximately 16,000 children have received vouchers to purchase new school clothes.

Her efforts expanded to the Hands Up To Succeed (H.U.T.S.) program in 2016. It donates furniture, appliances and home décor to families in need.