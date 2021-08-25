Mediation to begin in the murder case of Owensboro woman

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– The man accused of murdering an Owensboro woman has been moved to mediation to try to come to an agreement in the case.

Matthew Adams’ attorney request for mediation has been accepted by the judge in the case. The prosecution and Adams’ attorney are now scheduled to meet with appointed retired Judge Philip Patton to try to find a resolution in the case.

Adams is charged with the 2018 murder of Erica Owen.

The 25-year-old was killed inside her home on Placid Place.

The next court date to update progress on the mediation will be in early October. If no agreement comes from mediation – the case can still go to trial. Adams is charged with murder – and is facing the possibility of the death penalty if convicted