OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re considering a career within law enforcement, the Owensboro Police Department has the perfect opportunity for you to learn more and speak directly with officers.

Thursday, April 21, the department is hosting their Recruitment Open House, where those interested can learn about career opportunities with Owensboro police.

OPD says you’ll be able to meet officers, learn about the application process and tour the building. Additionally, you’ll learn more about specialty units including Emergency Response Team, Hazardous Devices Unit (Bomb Squad), Unmanned Aircraft System Unit (Drone), K-9 Unit and Evidence Collection Unit.

The OPD Recruitment Open House runs from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Police Department located at 222 E. 9th Street. You can contact Officer Andrew Boggess for more information at 270-687-8867 or joinopd@owensboro.org.