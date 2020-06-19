Meet Rob Kenney: the Internet sensation answering the question ‘Dad, how do I?’

(WEHT) – Rob Kenney says he’s just a normal dad, but now he’s become a viral sensation.

Kenney, known as ‘The Internet Dad’ has over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, thanks to a series of videos called Dad, How Do I? that teach life skills.

The videos were created to help give dad-approved advice to those who don’t have a father at home. The YouTube videos teach things like how to tie a tie, change a flat tire, get a clean shave, and unclog a sink.

“You can get lost in the comments of people thanking me and calling me dad. And we actually even set up a PO Box so people could send me Father’s Day cards because people were asking. I honestly thought I was going to have 30 or 40 subscribers, and if I could help one person I thought it would be worth it,” said Kenney in a Zoom interview with Eyewitness News.

Kenney started the channel because when he was 14-years-old his own father left home. He came up with the idea now that he is a dad himself of two adult children.

Rob Kenney and his family.

“That’s how it started because I learned how to tie a tie from my roommate when I was 20, I didn’t know how to tie a tie and he showed me. Again if it helps one person, then I think it’s worth my time to do it,” said Kenney.

Kenney says he loves the community his videos have created and the response has been overwhelming. He says he’s still adjusting to the new stardom, but is just happy to help.

“There’s more to being a dad then just running around fixing things. I know how to do some things because I just learned it along the way and also just being a dad and working through things with your own kids. I really want people to feel empowered,” said Kenney. He says he hopes his videos can also be a reminder to dads who may feel lost or discouraged to keep trying.

You can watch Kenney’s Dad How Do I? videos here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: