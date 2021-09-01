Meet the golfers of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- After days of buildup, the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship is nearly here, with golfers fitting in their final practice rounds before the tournament starts at Newburgh’s Victoria National Golf Club early Thursday morning.

With a beautiful weekend for golf expected, golfers like Stuart Macdonald say they’re ready to take the difficult course head on. Macdonald, a former Purdue golfer, says he has plenty of experience at the course but warns that even experienced golfers could expect some bogeys this weekend.

Macdonald, like many other golfers this weekend, will be golfing to earn a PGA Tour card. Macdonald says if he finished tied for 17th, he expects to earn that card. Macdonald notes that earning the tour card would mean a lot, adding that it’s why he started golfing. Still, even with that experience on the course, Macdonald says he’s not taking anything for granted.

Last year’s champion, Brandon Wu, is back at Victoria National again in 2021- though he has already locked up a PGA Tour card. Wu says there’s still plenty to play for and the energy within the clubhouse is good. Wu adds that he’s looking forward to seeing the energy from the crowd this weekend.

This weekend’s tournament is also an important stop for golfers on the comeback trail. Jim Knous has been recovering from a wrist injury for several years and has been playing in the Korn Ferry Tour as he works his way back to the PGA Tour. Mentally, Knous says the comeback has been tough but notes he believes in his game and says he is feeling stronger every day.