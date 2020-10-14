Meeting being held to discuss future of Confederate statue in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The relocation committee formed by the Daviess County Fiscal Court to come up with recommendations on the future of the Confederate statue outside the Daviess County Courthouse is meeting Wednesday.

The virtual meeting is being held at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the live stream of that meeting right here in this story.

The committee first met back in September. They now have five months to decide the final location of a confederate statue currently standing in front of the Daviess County courthouse. The statue has been there since 1900.

In recent months, there have been calls to removed the statue, and possibly move it to a museum. Others believe the statue should stay, they say it’s a part of history.

There have also been calls for another Confederate statue in Madisonville at the old county courthouse to be removed.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2020)