HENDERSON, Ind. (WEHT) –In Gibson County, officials will determine the winner of the Oakland City Council election that ended in a tie.

Gibson County GOP Chairman John Perkins will delegate a committee to choose the winner of the District Four Oakland City Council seat.

A meeting at the Oakland City Fire Department to allow the candidates Bethany Brewer and Kaye Gowin to make statements has been arranged. The location of the meeting is subject to change.

Perkins, with the advisement of the committee, will choose the winner.

That meeting will be open to the public.