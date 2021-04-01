Meeting will detail how the route was chosen for the I-69 Ohio River crossing

(WEHT) A virtual meeting to discuss the latest plans for a new interstate toll bridge in the Tri-State will give us a chance to catch up on when we could see construction begin.

The I-69 ORX crossing team will explain how the route for the connection was decided. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. You will be able to watch the live stream in this story.

The first phase of the project is expected to begin in Henderson, south of Highway 60 with construction of the road that will lead up to the south side of the Ohio River. Currently, the plan is to keep one of the twin bridges, but close the other. There will be a toll to cross the new bridge.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)