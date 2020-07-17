Meijer now requiring customers wear face masks

(WEHT) Meijer announced Friday that they will now require all customers to wear face masks when entering the store.

Meijer is the latest chain store to join this trend after stores like Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Kroger, and Schnucks announced the same requirement earlier this week.

The new rule goes into effect at all Meijer stores on Monday, July 20th.

The mandate goes hand in hand with local and statewide mandates already in place in the Tri-State. Mayor Winnecke’s city-wide face mask mandate went into effect on Wednesday for all of Evansville. Additionally, Governor Beshear has implemented a face mask mandate for the entire state of Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on July 17, 2020)

