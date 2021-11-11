Memoirs of an American hero

Several years ago, I had the honor and good fortune to meet Allen Sanderson, an Evansville man who piloted the Evansville built P-47 Thunderbolt during World War 2. He flew 118 missions. He was just 20 years old in those most dangerous times.

Allen has shared many stories with me, and I’m going to try and do some justice on what he has done as we open a scrapbook if you will. These are brief segments Allen had a part in, from the Fifth Honor Flight of Southern Indiana in 2016, his perspective on those maps young pilots laid on their laps as they navigated through the air often under fire, to reuniting with a P-47 that finally made its way back to Evansville in 2020.