Memorial Baptist Church teams up with St. Vincent for downtown vaccination clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Volunteers from Saint Vincent came to Memorial Baptist Church near Downtown Evansville to give out vaccinations to people 50 and older Saturday.

Volunteers at the site say at least 85 people came to get their shot, though they expected that number to rise to about 100 by the end of the day. Southwest Indiana Chamber CEO Tara Barney says the site is a good way to keep vaccination numbers rising here in the Tri-state.

The church will hold another vaccination clinic in just a couple of weeks so everyone who got their first vaccination can get their second shot.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

