HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Reitz Memorial High School student has the chance to play in the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games.

Avery Kelley was named as one of the 724 girls and boys basketball players nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Games on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The final roster of 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed on January 23 on ESPN’s NBA Today.