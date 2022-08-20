HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The friends and family of Braelen Hicks-Schaefer unveiled a memorial bench in her honor today in Henderson County. Hicks-Schaefer and her 1-year-old son Weston were killed in an accident last June on the Audubon Parkway.

The bench sits at the Baskett Recreation Park where she played as a kid and later coached up until she passed. Braelen Hicks-Schaefer’s Aunt Jamie McCormick says the bench is a way for her niece to be memorialized forever.

“I thought about it and like something just kept pulling at my heart and pulling at my heart, and I just had to do something and coming up with a bench was something to put out here I guess so she could forever watch the games,” said Jamie McCormick.

She says the family hopes the bench will keep Braelen and Weston’s memories alive at the ballfield.