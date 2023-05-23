HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many veteran-focused places throughout the Tri-State will be having something going on come Memorial Day. This year, Memorial Day is May 29.
Here is what will be going on in some counties:
Illinois
- Edwards County
- American Legion – Albion
- They said they didn’t have anything planned for Memorial Day.
- Wabash County
- VFW – Mt. Carmel
- They said they usually had something planned on Memorial Day.
- Wayne County
- VFW Post 4535 – Fairfield
- 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at Maple Hill Cemetery.
- White County
- American Legion Post 224 – Carmi
- Memorial Day service at city park, 11 a.m.
- Carmi VFW
- At 11 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Park.
Indiana
- Dubois County
- American Legion post 343 – Holland
- The organization will be visiting gravesites on Sunday, and there are some sites in Holland. There will be a service at the Legion, and there will be a speaker.
- American Legion 147 – Jasper
- They are not open on Memorial Day, but are open on Friday and Saturday.
- Gibson County
- VFW 2714 – Fort Branch
- There will be flags put on veterans’ graves. On Memorial Day the organization will have a colorguard. The organization will go around to each graveyard to have a ceremony.
- American Legion – Oakland City
- Before Memorial Day, there will be flags put in the cemeteries the organization will visit. On Memorial Day there will be a ceremony at four locations. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. The locations will be First Baptist Church, Forsythe Chruch, Montgomery Cemetery and the last location will be Post 256.
- Perry County
- VFW – Tell City
- Starting 7:30 a.m., the organization will be going to ten or eleven cemeteries for ceremonies and a 21 gun salute.
- On Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., will be going to cemeteries. The VFW will be with the American Legion at 12 p.m. at City Hall for one more ceremony.
- Pike County
- VFW – Petersburg
- On May 23 the organization will visit thirteen cemeteries and have a courthouse visit.
- Posey County
- American Legion – Mt. Vernon
- The office will be closed on Memorial Day.
- VFW Post 370 – New Harmony
- If anything happens, there will be a colorguard and the organization will be making cemetery rounds.
- Spencer County
- American Legion – Santa Claus
- On May 28 there will be a post honor guard that will be visiting nine local cemeteries. There will be a roll call of all deceased veterans in the cemetery. This event will go from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Vanderburgh County
- VFW 1114 – Evansville
- Alexander Memorial Park at 9 a.m.
- VFW 2953 – Evansville
- Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery on May 29 at 10 a.m. There will also be a public canteen after sunset, with free meals while supplies last.
- Warrick County
- Boonville VFW
- A ceremony on May 29, 10 a.m., at Maple Grove.
Kentucky
- Daviess County
- VFW 696 – Owensboro
- A few different things will be going on.
- There will be a flag placement on Tuesday.
- On Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a Day of Remembrance at Owensboro Memorial Garden.
- Saturday and Sunday will have an event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inheritance for a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony.
- Henderson County
- American Legion – Henderson
- There will be dinner after the downtown service. The organizers will feed everyone, while supplies last.
- Muhlenberg County
- VFW 5478 – Greenville
- The organization will have its regular meeting.
- Union County
- VFW 5488 – Uniontown
- The organization usually serves cooked beans and cornbread to its veterans.
- The VFW and American Legion will be going to Uniontown Cemetery for a Memorial Day service that will start at 10 a.m. and last for 25 minutes.
- Webster County
- VFW 5484 – Providence
- There will be a service at 10 a.m., then the organization will be going to the Dixon courthouse by 11 a.m.
