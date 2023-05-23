HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many veteran-focused places throughout the Tri-State will be having something going on come Memorial Day. This year, Memorial Day is May 29.

Here is what will be going on in some counties:

Illinois

  • Edwards County
    • American Legion – Albion
      • They said they didn’t have anything planned for Memorial Day.
  • Wabash County
    • VFW – Mt. Carmel
      • They said they usually had something planned on Memorial Day.
  • Wayne County
    • VFW Post 4535 – Fairfield
      • 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at Maple Hill Cemetery.
  • White County
    • American Legion Post 224 – Carmi
      • Memorial Day service at city park, 11 a.m.
    • Carmi VFW
      • At 11 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Park.

Indiana

  • Dubois County
    • American Legion post 343 – Holland
      • The organization will be visiting gravesites on Sunday, and there are some sites in Holland. There will be a service at the Legion, and there will be a speaker.
    • American Legion 147 – Jasper
      • They are not open on Memorial Day, but are open on Friday and Saturday.
  • Gibson County
    • VFW 2714 – Fort Branch
      • There will be flags put on veterans’ graves. On Memorial Day the organization will have a colorguard. The organization will go around to each graveyard to have a ceremony.
    • American Legion – Oakland City
      • Before Memorial Day, there will be flags put in the cemeteries the organization will visit. On Memorial Day there will be a ceremony at four locations. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. The locations will be First Baptist Church, Forsythe Chruch, Montgomery Cemetery and the last location will be Post 256.
  • Perry County
    • VFW – Tell City
      • Starting 7:30 a.m., the organization will be going to ten or eleven cemeteries for ceremonies and a 21 gun salute.
      • On Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., will be going to cemeteries. The VFW will be with the American Legion at 12 p.m. at City Hall for one more ceremony.
  • Pike County
    • VFW – Petersburg
      • On May 23 the organization will visit thirteen cemeteries and have a courthouse visit.
  • Posey County
    • American Legion – Mt. Vernon
      • The office will be closed on Memorial Day.
    • VFW Post 370 – New Harmony
      • If anything happens, there will be a colorguard and the organization will be making cemetery rounds.
  • Spencer County
    • American Legion – Santa Claus
      • On May 28 there will be a post honor guard that will be visiting nine local cemeteries. There will be a roll call of all deceased veterans in the cemetery. This event will go from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Vanderburgh County
    • VFW 1114 – Evansville
      • Alexander Memorial Park at 9 a.m.
    • VFW 2953 – Evansville
      • Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery on May 29 at 10 a.m. There will also be a public canteen after sunset, with free meals while supplies last.
  • Warrick County
    • Boonville VFW
      • A ceremony on May 29, 10 a.m., at Maple Grove.

Kentucky

  • Daviess County
    • VFW 696 – Owensboro
      • A few different things will be going on.
        • There will be a flag placement on Tuesday.
        • On Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a Day of Remembrance at Owensboro Memorial Garden.
        • Saturday and Sunday will have an event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inheritance for a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony.
  • Henderson County
    • American Legion – Henderson
      • There will be dinner after the downtown service. The organizers will feed everyone, while supplies last.
  • Muhlenberg County
    • VFW 5478 – Greenville
      • The organization will have its regular meeting.
  • Union County
    • VFW 5488 – Uniontown
      • The organization usually serves cooked beans and cornbread to its veterans.
      • The VFW and American Legion will be going to Uniontown Cemetery for a Memorial Day service that will start at 10 a.m. and last for 25 minutes.
  • Webster County
    • VFW 5484 – Providence
      • There will be a service at 10 a.m., then the organization will be going to the Dixon courthouse by 11 a.m.