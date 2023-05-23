HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many veteran-focused places throughout the Tri-State will be having something going on come Memorial Day. This year, Memorial Day is May 29.

Here is what will be going on in some counties:

Illinois Edwards County American Legion – Albion They said they didn’t have anything planned for Memorial Day.

Wabash County VFW – Mt. Carmel They said they usually had something planned on Memorial Day.

Wayne County VFW Post 4535 – Fairfield 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at Maple Hill Cemetery.

White County American Legion Post 224 – Carmi Memorial Day service at city park, 11 a.m. Carmi VFW At 11 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day service at Veteran’s Park.



Indiana Dubois County American Legion post 343 – Holland The organization will be visiting gravesites on Sunday, and there are some sites in Holland. There will be a service at the Legion, and there will be a speaker. American Legion 147 – Jasper They are not open on Memorial Day, but are open on Friday and Saturday.

Gibson County VFW 2714 – Fort Branch There will be flags put on veterans’ graves. On Memorial Day the organization will have a colorguard. The organization will go around to each graveyard to have a ceremony. American Legion – Oakland City Before Memorial Day, there will be flags put in the cemeteries the organization will visit. On Memorial Day there will be a ceremony at four locations. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m. The locations will be First Baptist Church, Forsythe Chruch, Montgomery Cemetery and the last location will be Post 256.

Perry County VFW – Tell City Starting 7:30 a.m., the organization will be going to ten or eleven cemeteries for ceremonies and a 21 gun salute. On Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., will be going to cemeteries. The VFW will be with the American Legion at 12 p.m. at City Hall for one more ceremony.

Pike County VFW – Petersburg On May 23 the organization will visit thirteen cemeteries and have a courthouse visit.

Posey County American Legion – Mt. Vernon The office will be closed on Memorial Day. VFW Post 370 – New Harmony If anything happens, there will be a colorguard and the organization will be making cemetery rounds.

Spencer County American Legion – Santa Claus On May 28 there will be a post honor guard that will be visiting nine local cemeteries. There will be a roll call of all deceased veterans in the cemetery. This event will go from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vanderburgh County VFW 1114 – Evansville Alexander Memorial Park at 9 a.m. VFW 2953 – Evansville Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery on May 29 at 10 a.m. There will also be a public canteen after sunset, with free meals while supplies last.

Warrick County Boonville VFW A ceremony on May 29, 10 a.m., at Maple Grove.

