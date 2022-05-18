DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – A new memorial honoring the victims of the December 10th tornado is planned for one of the hardest hit communities.

Dawson Springs Rotary Club Members say a final design was chosen for the memorial last night and will be placed at City Park.

“It has definitely changed more than you can imagine.” says Rotary Club President Tabitha Adams. “Even all of these months later, everybody in Dawson Springs is still very tornado disaster mindset, trying to rebuild, trying to get back to what we once were.”

Adams says the memorial will be a granite tear drop shaped monument with the names of those who died in the tornado. She also says they hope it will be done by the first anniversary of the tornado.