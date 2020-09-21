Memorial High School moving to virtual schedule due to positive COVID cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial High School will learn on an all virtual schedule this week.

In an email from the Diocese of Evansville Monday, the school confirmed six current positive cases of COVID-19.

The school said those cases have resulted in a “significant number of students” quarantining due to close contacts.

Decisions about instructional schedules beyond the week of September 21 will be announced by Memorial once they are made.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)