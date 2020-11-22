Memorial placed for man killed in shooting Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A memorial has been set up for the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s north side Friday. Flowers have been placed at the corner of Stringtown and Reis as well as messages of love written on the telephone pole.

43-year-old Peter Russell of Evansville was killed by police after firing at officers who were trying to serve a federal warrant.

(This story was originally published on November 22, 2020)

