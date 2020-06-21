Memorial service and vigil held for drowning victims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Family and friends held a memorial and candlelight vigil for the two victims of a boating accident near Henderson that happened last weekend.

42-year-old Bobby Trent and 40-year-old Charles Gibson Jr. died after their boat capsized in the river June 13th. Friends and family hosted a memorial service for the two and Bobby’s brother Lester who died in March.

Family members say that the three were inseparable.

“They were the best of friends,” Bobby’s sister Mary Patterson said. “They were always together. You didn’t see one without the other. So this is kind of for all of them.”

Trent’s wife says she believes Bobby should be remembered as a reliable friend.

“Mainly we want him to be remembered as one heck of a dad, a great family man, the best friend you could ever ask for. Whenever it came to friends or family, they came first before anything else,” Kelly Trent said.

The procession traveled down Second Street to the Riverwalk where the memorial service was held. There people were able to pay their respects to the three men. Many in attendance even bought t-shirts in their memory.

The memorial service was capped off by a candlelight vigil.

The third man aboard the boat when it capsized is okay. Authorities have not said what caused the boat to capsize.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)