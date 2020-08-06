Memorial student receives birthday wishes from dozens of sports celebrities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Turning sixteen is a special milestone, especially for Memorial student and Tigers’ super fan Sam Schulz.

Sam has Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 20,000 births in the U.S. Sam, and his sister Sophie, are missing the protein Collagen 7, known as the glue that holds the skin together. E.B. is known as “The Butterfly Disease” because of the fragility of the skin like the wings of a butterfly, and those who have it suffer immense, constant pain both physically and mentally.

But on his birthday this week, Sam only felt immense joy, especially when his friend Tyler Jay Moore sent him a video unlike any he’d ever received.

The video featured a slew of birthday wishes from sports celebrities like Wayne Gretzky, Rickie Fowler, Cody Bellinger, Michael Phelps, Tony Dungy, and dozens of others. Sam said the video left him speechless.

“That’s the reason why I get up every day, just because I know I’m not fighting alone, I have tons of people rooting for me and cheering me on. It’s really awesome that it just shows that there are really good people out in the world and that they care about me, which is really cool that those guys took time out of their day to make a video for me,” said Schulz.

Moore intros the video, which he posted on his Facebook page, by saying he wanted Sam to know he has people rooting for him.

Sam says this birthday was unlike any other, and the support he has from so many is what keeps him moving forward every day.

