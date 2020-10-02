Men arrested after reportedly possessing meth, transporting teen

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Aaron Shover, 28, and Paul Shover Jr., 52, were arrested after a traffic stop with a teen in the car Friday morning.

Troopers say the observed a car making unsafe lane movements on US 41, south of SR 68 before making the stop. Afterwards, a trooper reportedly noticed signs of impairment in both men and a K9 alerted troopers to drugs in the car, later identified as methamphetamine and marijuana.

Both men face drug possession charges and the teen was released to a family member.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

