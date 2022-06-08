HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The two men who died after falling into a manhole at Big Rivers have been identified.

The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eric Williams, 34, of Henderson County, and Phillip Hill, 39, of Greenville.

According to the Coroner’s Office, on June 7 Henderson dispatch received a call-in reference to two individuals who had fallen into a pump station at Big Rivers Electric Sebree station. The coroner’s office says when rescue personnel arrived they saw that two workers had fallen into a manhole at the pump station. The report says the hole was filled with caustic liquid and was emitting toxic fumes, which made the rescue effort extremely dangerous.

The news release says members of the Henderson Fire Department arrived and determined that expert assistance would be required to extricate the bodies. The report says three other agencies were contacted and arrived to help out. The bodies of Williams and Hill were later recovered from the pump station, and sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

A cause of death for both men has yet to be released. The investigation as to what led up to this incident is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.