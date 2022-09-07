PROVIDENCE, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.

According to Providence Police, law enforcement officers are searching for Aaron Conrad, 43, in connection with the theft, as well as an active warrant out of Webster County for failure to pay fines. Providence Police say Conrad has previously been convicted for: multiple methamphetamine possessions, multiple drug paraphernalia possessions, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, four assaults, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, multiple convictions of fleeing from police, four theft related convictions including a motor vehicle, two DUIs, four driving on suspended operator’s license, escaping from jail and a long list of repeated traffic violations.

“Mr. Conrad’s past and continued behavior has been of great concern to law enforcement,” the Providence Police Department said in their Facebook post. “Until captured and properly dealt with by the criminal justice system, Mr. Conrad is a menace to society and an ever present danger to anyone that may get in the way of his escape. He has shown time and time again that he will continue to commit crimes and do whatever it takes to avoid authorities even if it means to place innocent civilians in harms way.”

Police say Conrad is believed to be staying between his listed address in the 1800 block of Barnhill Road in Hopkins County to a residence in Providence and a residence in Clay. Conrad is described as 5’8″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Aaron Conrad is asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police or Providence Police Department.