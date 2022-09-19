EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A mental health event is coming to Evansville.

The Mental Health Matters event is scheduled for September 24 at CK Newsome in Evansville. This event is free and open to the public with online registration. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first session will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Schedule:

10 a.m. – Opening session – Town Hall format, featuring civic and organizational leaders addressing community members questions on all things touching on mental well-being. This will be moderated by Denise Biggerstaff.

11 a.m. – Trauma, Grief, Loss, and Resilience, facilitated by Trinisia Brooks of EVSC and Lakeisha Roach of the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

12 p.m. – Addiction and paths to recovery.

1 p.m. – Youth panel with support of local mental health professionals. Facilitated by Trinisia Brooks of EVSC and Sabrina Cawthorne of CAPE Minority Health. This panel is intended to those 12 to 18. People under 18 must have parent or guardian consent completed at time of check-in. Lunch will be served at the youth panel.

A news release says following the third and final general session the event organizers will open the Mental Health Fair, featuring organizations from across the community that provide and support mental care equity and access for all ages.