SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the first annual Mental Health Matters Awareness Walk will happen May 14.

Eyewitness News contacted someone with the Mental Health Matters Awareness Walk, and they told us that the event will happen at Yellig Park in Santa Claus at 10 a.m. Central Standard Time. We have confirmed that this is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music from Seth Thomas and Madeline Wilkerson, informational booths, prizes, and free hamburgers and hotdogs.

It is an opportunity to walk and honor, recognize, and reflect upon the importance of mental health. No registration is required. People can come by any time between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

For more information, please text (270) 922-1018.