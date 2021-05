Mercy Me is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville, In on Oct. 9, 2021.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Ford Center announced on Twitter Monday that Mercy Me is coming to town. The Christian band will be making a stop Oct. 9 at Ford Center. Tickets go on sale on May 14.

