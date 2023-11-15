HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced their second Colobus monkey birth on Wednesday.

Officials say the mothers, Kaasidy and Garnet, and both babies are doing well, but they won’t know the genders of the newborns for several weeks. Colobus monkeys are born with white fur, but turn black and white as they age.

Mesker Park officials say the Colobus monkeys being out on exhibit in the Children’s Enchanted Forest is dependent on weather and visitors are most likely to see the newborns if it is warmer than 50 degrees outside. However, warm weather does not guarantee guests will be able to see the family.