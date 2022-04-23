EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden held a Party for the Planet on April 23. The theme for the party was “Spring into Action!”

The event to honored and celebrated the planet and its diversity of life. The experience occurred from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activity stations were set up throughout the zoo that included animal encounters, zookeeper chats, entertainment, animal feedings, community vendors and mascots and art entries on display.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College zoology program collaborated with the zoo to serve the zoo and provide learning opportunities for the students in a zoology class.

The students presented interpretations they developed at the event that included topics such as specific conservation topics, exotic pet trade and climate change.

“Given the number of students enrolled in the zoology program for the sole purpose of ultimately working at a zoo or aquarium, this partnership with the zoo provides an awesome opportunity,” said Dr. Jeremy Gibson, assistant professor of zoology and zoology program coordinator. “Our students gain valuable practical experience while serving the zoo as volunteers. We are grateful for the partnership.”

The event was designed to help families “spring into action” to save animals and the planet through simple, meaningful daily actions. More information can be found on meskerparkzoo.com and Mesker Park’s Facebook page.