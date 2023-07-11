HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden have revealed the penguin chick that was hatched in April is a boy, and now they’re asking for the public to help them pick a name.

Beginning today, the zoo is running a naming fundraiser where the public can pay $2 to cast a vote for one of five available names: Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky and Pickle. The fundraiser will run until July 31, with the name being announced on August 1.

For more information, and to vote for your favorite name, visit Mesker Park’s website.