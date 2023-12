HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Parks Board has approved a request from Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden to reduce all ticket prices to $5 for the entire month of December.

The initiative is intended to boost attendance at the park for the month. Park officials say there will be a lot to do at the zoo during the cold months, including a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday and a sensory friendly breakfast with Santa on Sunday.

Tickets will be reduced for both adults and children.