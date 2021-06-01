Mesker Park Zoo Advisory Board approves ticket price increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Mesker Park Zoo is one step closer to raising their admission prices.

The Mesker Park Zoo Advisory Board unanimously approved the proposed $1.50 increase to admission. The zoo hasn’t seen a price increase since 2015.

If the parks board votes in favor of these higher ticket prices, the uptick will go into affect when the multi-million dollar penguin exhibit is open to the public.

Executive Director Erik Beck says he expects this price increase to raise ticket sale revenue by $300,000 even though they will be giving Vanderburgh County tax payers a $2 discount per ticket if the new prices go into affect.

