Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden reopens to public

(WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden opened its doors to guests on Monday.

There are many new procedures in place to keep everyone safe. Amazonia and other indoor exhibits are currently closed. Green markers guide you around the zoo to cut down on crowds and maintain social distancing. Masks are encouraged for guests but not required.

“All of our staff members are required to wear a mask. I actually have mine in my pocket right here. I’m just not wearing it right now. We also have a dedicated team that is going to be walking around making rounds all day to day on all the high traffic areas. They’re going to be sanitizing all the surfaces that are kind of high touch. We are just doing our very best that everything is staying clean because while we are excited to be open if something were to happen and we were to shut back down that would just be bad news,” said Danny Schembre, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden Marketing Director.

Additionally, zoo patrons must order a ticket on the zoo’s website for a specific day and time. No tickets will be sold on site.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

