EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced the passing of a male jaguar named Cuxtal on Tuesday.

A Facebook post from the zoo says Cuxtal came to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cuxtal was introduced to the zoo’s female jaguar, Beliza, and the two produced two female cubs that were born in 2009.

The post says Cuxtal’s animal care team noticed a change in behavior and decreased appetite. Veterinary staff performed an exam with diagnostic testing under anesthesia, and officials say he did not recover from the procedure. A postmortem examination noted severe kidney disease and lymphoma of the liver and spleen.

Officials say Cuxtal was 18-years and 6-months old, and the median life expectancy for jaguars under human care is 18 years according to Association of Zoos and Aquariums survival statistics.