HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced their Amazonia exhibit will be closed to the public following a positive case of HPAI detected in Henderson on February 27.

Officials say all other birds around the zoo will also be kept inside and may not be seen by the public during a visit. Mesker Park staff attempted to keep the exhibit open for the Orchid show, but now say the new case of HPAI is close enough to the zoo to increase protective measures.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the exhibit would be open, but guests would be required to wear shoe covers and strollers, wheelchairs and power scooters were not allowed inside.