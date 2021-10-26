Mesker Park Zoo celebrates ribbon cutting of Penguins of Patagonia exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden cut the ribbon on their Penguins of Patagonia exhibit on Tuesday.

“My staff has really been from the beginning on really passionate about making sure this space is not only great for animals, where they have a great space for care, quality and their welfare, but also a really immersive space for visitors,” said Executive Director of Mesker Park Zoo Erik Beck

Visitors currently will be greeted by fourteen Humboldt Penguins. As they work their way through the exhibit, they’ll learn more about the region these penguins originate from and so much more. Officials say that this exhibit has been something they’ve waited on, but it’s also something the public can enjoy as the world begins to open up around them.

The exhibit opens to the public on Wednesday.