HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden announced that Nuri, the Amur tiger, will soon be moving to the Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania.

Officials say the move is necessary to begin an extensive renovation project of the off-exhibit holding area. According to a post on the zoo’s Facebook page, the renovation will allow for more training opportunities and will maintain modern zoological standards.

A Malayan Sun bear named Fong also uses the off-exhibit space, and will also be housed elsewhere in the zoo while the work is being completed.

Officials say Nuri was born in the Millwaukee County Zoo in 2009 and moved to Mesker Park Zoo in 2016.