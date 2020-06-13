Mesker Park Zoo prepares to reopen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Mesker Park Zoo is preparing to welcome members back to the zoo Sunday before reopening to the public Monday.

The zoo has made some changes during the pandemic-induced closure to keep visitors safe during their visit. All staff members will be wearing masks and there will be heightened sanitation of high-traffic areas.

Tickets may only be purchased online, as cash and onsite purchases will not be allowed.

