Mesker Park Zoo ticket price will increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The cost for admission to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden will be going up.

The new price will be $11 for adults and $10 for children, but Vanderburgh County residents will receive a $2 discount. The new prices go into effect when the penguin exhibit opens later this year.

The Evansville parks board gave its approval for the fee increase. This comes one day after the zoo advisory committee recommended raising the price.

This is the first time Mesker Park Zoo has raised its admission fees since 2015.

