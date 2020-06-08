Mesker Park Zoo to reopen mid-June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden will reopen their doors on June 14 for members and June 15 for the general public.

The Zoo has made many changes amid their closure to keep patrons safe. All tickets can only be purchased online; cash or onsite purchases will not be permitted. Additional changes include all staff wearing masks and constant sanitation of high traffic areas.

For more information on the new safety procedures or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.meskerparkzoo.com/.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)