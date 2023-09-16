HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden have introduced “Journey” and “Violet”, their newest Greater kudu calves. They were born a week apart.

Journey’s mother is named “Motley”, after the band Motley Crue, so zoo officials decided to also name him after a famous 80’s band.

Zoo officials say the addition of two more Greater kudu to the local family will help to increase genetic diversity and sustainability of the species in human care. Officials say that the calves will be in the tall grass by their mothers for naps throughout the day, but visitors may catch a glimpse of them in the Panorama yard of the zoo.