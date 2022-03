EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced a new arrival on Facebook.

A baby Binturong has been named Garrett, and the zoo says on its Facebook that for now the baby Binturong is trying to get used to his surroundings, and his mother is learning how to be a mother. The zoo says that the baby is doing well.

The zoo has stated that the new baby will not be on exhibit yet.