EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden is hosting its 13th annual Orchid Escape. Around 400 orchids are on display in the Amazonia Rainforest exhibit, inviting visitors to escape the winter climate and enjoy the warm and humid atmosphere.

“Escape the cold and journey to south America. View hundreds of Orchids artistically displayed throughout Amazonia where it’s 75 degrees year round,” says a spokesperson with the zoo.

Orchid Escape is open to visitors from now until March 20 at no additional cost of admission. Officials say orchids will be on sale in the gift shop.