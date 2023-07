HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The music of Metallica will be covered at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro on Friday night as part of the center’s summer event series.

The Four Horsemen will be performing a free concert beginning at 7 p.m.. There will also be a free pre-party at 6 p.m. on Truist Plaza.

This is the first concert of the summer series. A full schedule can be found in the image below:

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.