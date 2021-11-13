Meteorologist Wayne Hart to spend 48 hours living on the streets

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Many of us will never know what it’s like to be homeless, but for those who are forced to live that life, survival is a constant struggle. To help people understand what it’s like, Aurora is hosting The Homeless Experience Project.

Twelve people, including Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart, will give up their normal, every day lives and spend 48 hours on the streets and in shelters. The event starts on Nov. 18 at noon and ends on Nov. 20 at noon.

Living near the downtown area, I see homeless men & women pass through my neighborhood. And though I’ve never been homeless myself, I am friends with some who have been, and realize how many in our community may be only one paycheck or domestic abuse away from living on the streets.This experience will help me better understand the challenges that homeless individuals & families face on a daily basis. Wayne Hart

You can donate to Wayne’s fundraising page by clicking here.