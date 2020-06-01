Methodist announces new names for hospitals

Methodist Health and Deaconess Health System have merged, and Methodist Health facilities are taking on new names to reflect their new ownership.

The Methodist Health hospitals will now be known as Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Union County Hospital.





Outpatient facilities will also be renamed; new signage will begin to be implemented in July.

Deaconess and Methodist first announced the merger back in September 2018.

