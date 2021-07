POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County says masks will be optional for students and staff, except on buses, field trips and after-school activities.

The district says it will remain in contact with the Posey County Health Department and provide an update for parents about two weeks before the first day of school.

Dividers will also be removed from classrooms and cafeterias. Custodians will continue heightened cleaning procedures.