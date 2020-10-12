EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System has been operating with limited hours and fewer bus routes. This has been a source of frustration for many who depend on the bus system for transportation.
Starting Monday, METS will resume its limited evening service.
METS will operate nine routes Monday through Saturday, from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.
- Howell-Mary
- Stringtown-First
- Walnut-Lynch
- Lincoln
- Washington
- Covert
- Riverside
- East Connection
- Shoppers Shuttle
The transit will continue to operate the following Sunday routes from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Howell-Mary
- Stringtown
- Lincoln
- Covert/Riverside
- East Connection
All METS bus operators and riders will still be required to wear masks and socially distance.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- METS buses to resume limited evening service
- Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young introduce Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
- First day of Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett concludes
- Owensboro Public School system returns to in-person learning after more than six months
- Pet wakes Evansville family during early morning fire