METS buses to resume limited evening service

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System has been operating with limited hours and fewer bus routes. This has been a source of frustration for many who depend on the bus system for transportation.

Starting Monday, METS will resume its limited evening service.

METS will operate nine routes Monday through Saturday, from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Howell-Mary

Stringtown-First

Walnut-Lynch

Lincoln

Washington

Covert

Riverside

East Connection

Shoppers Shuttle

The transit will continue to operate the following Sunday routes from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Howell-Mary

Stringtown

Lincoln

Covert/Riverside

East Connection

All METS bus operators and riders will still be required to wear masks and socially distance.

(This story was originally published on October 12, 2020)

