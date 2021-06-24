METS mobile clinic to continue offering vaccines in July

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department’s METS Mobile Clinic is taking a one week break.

According Ashley Libbert, the Supervisor of Clinical Nursing, the mobile clinic has vaccinated about 300 people so far. The health department says most of these people have never been able to go to a doctor’s office or a medical clinic.

After seeing how successful the vaccination clinic has been, the METS mobile clinic will offer another round of vaccines on Tuesdays and Thursdays July through August.